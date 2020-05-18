Instagram debuts links to wellness content to help users cope with pandemic

Instagram has created a feature to help users easily find wellness content amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The feature, called Guides, helps users of the app discover recommendations and tips from participating public figures and organizations. Wellness content includes tips on maintaining connection with others and managing anxiety and grief.

Users can share the Guides content on their Instagram stories and profiles.

Organizations participating in the initiative include the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Eating Disorders Association, according to STAT News.

