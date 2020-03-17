In feds they trust: Where Americans look for direction during coronavirus pandemic

Most Americans trust public health agencies to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 75 percent saying they trust the CDC and 68 percent saying they trust the National Institutes of Health, according to a new survey.

Axios conducted the survey in conjunction with SurveyMonkey. The survey includes responses from about 7,925 Americans, polled March 9-13.

Sixty-eight percent said they trust state health departments; 67 percent said they trust local offices of emergency management; and 66 percent said they trust the World Health Organization.

Overall, 42 percent said they trust President Trump to protect Americans from major outbreaks of COVID-19. And about 79 percent say they're closely following updates on coronavirus in the news.

More articles on public health:

US coronavirus cases near 4,000; White House boosts nation's testing capacity

5 tips on talking to patients about coronavirus, from NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci

Nursing homes should restrict visitors, CMS says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.