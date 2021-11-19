How does COVID-19 compare to this time last year? 8 stats

A lot has happened in one year, yet as the holiday season approaches, Americans are still facing similar challenges amid the ongoing pandemic.

Below, Becker's zoomed in on COVID-19 numbers from the same day in 2020 and 2021.

Counts reflect data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center as of 8:25 a.m. CST Nov. 19, 2020, and 9:45 a.m. CST Nov. 19, 2021, unless specified otherwise.

Cases

2020: New COVID-19 cases were rising in 46 states, holding steady in three and decreasing in only Hawaii, according to the COVID Tracking Project. In total, the U.S. had recorded 11,531,743 known virus cases.

2021: New COVID-19 cases were rising in 39 states and decreasing in 11, according to Nov. 19 local and state data cited by The New York Times. In total, the U.S. has recorded 47,533,764 known virus cases.

Hospitalizations

2020: The nation broke its COVID-19 hospitalization record reported one day prior, with 79,000 known virus hospitalizations Nov. 18, according to the COVID Tracking Project. On Nov. 19, the seven-day national daily hospitalization average was 83,100, according to the Times.

2021: On Nov. 17, the most recent data available, the seven-day national daily hospitalization average was 48,088, with 49,630 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Nov. 17, according to the Times.

Deaths

2020: The U.S. surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths Nov. 18, with 250,579 deaths reported Nov. 19.

2021: In total, 768,717 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

2020: At this time last year, there were no vaccinations authorized by the FDA and available to the American public.

2021: As of Nov. 18, 68.8 percent of Americans (228,570,531 people) have received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data. Nearly 59 percent (195,713,107 people) have gotten two doses, and 16.6 percent of that total (32,469,881 people) have also received a booster dose.