Hospital ship departs from Los Angeles

The USNS Mercy hospital ship departed from Los Angeles after seven weeks treating non-COVID-19 patients, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The ship had been deployed to the port to treat non-COVID patients so local hospitals would have the capacity to handle an expected surge amid the pandemic. The vessel will return to San Diego, though the ship's medical staff will remain in the region to support the local response.

Four six-member medical support teams will be deployed for critical needs, including skilled nursing facilities, and 40 medical personnel will be sent to a state-operated facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

