Hospital deaths 5 times higher for COVID-19 than flu, CDC finds

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are at a higher risk for death and health complications than those hospitalized with influenza, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Oct. 20.

CDC researchers analyzed EHR data from 3,948 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between March 1 and May 31, and 5,453 influenza patients hospitalized between Oct. 1, 2018 and Feb.1 at Veterans Health Administration facilities nationwide.

Four study findings:

1. The percentage of in-hospital COVID-19 deaths was five times higher than that of influenza. Twenty-one percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients died, compared to 3.8 percent of influenza patients.

2. COVID-19 patients were also at higher risk for 17 other respiratory and nonrespiratory complications including sepsis, renal and neurologic complications.

3. Black and Latino COVID-19 patients were at higher risk for most complications compared to white patients.

4. The CDC said the report may help physicians manage the spectrum of COVID-19 complications in hospitalized patients.

To view the full report, click here.

