Hospital admissions for stroke dropped by 31% at pandemic's start, study shows

Hospital admissions for stroke and ministroke in the U.S. fell by nearly one-third between March and April compared to the same period last year, a new study shows.

Researchers compared total weekly hospital admissions, including transfers, for stroke and ministroke between Dec. 31, 2018, and April 21, 2019, and between Dec. 30, 2019, and April 19, at five U.S. stroke centers. The centers were in Boston, New York City, Providence, R.I., and Seattle. The researchers published their findings in the journal Stroke and Vascular Neurology.

Researchers found that overall hospital admissions for stroke declined between Dec. 30, 2019, and April 19, compared to Dec. 31, 2018, and April 21, 2019. The declines coincided with state stay-at-home recommendations in late March.

The largest decline in hospital admissions was observed between March 23 and April 19, when there were 281 admissions for stroke, compared with 410 in the same period in 2019, a 31 percent drop.

