HIV dropped 12% thanks to this demographic: 7 notes

The CDC found HIV infections declined 12 percent between 2017 and 2021, and the decline was driven by young people.

People ages 13 to 24 had the greatest decline of 34 percent in new HIV infections, according to the data. However, people ages 13 to 34 still account for more than half of new infections.

The CDC set a goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90 percent by 2030. So far, the numbers are not on track to meet that goal, Jonathan Mermin, MD, head of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention, told CNBC on May 23.

Here are five other stats to know: