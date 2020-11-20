HIV deaths fell 48% from 2010 to 2017, CDC says

HIV-related deaths decreased by 48.4 percent from 2010 to 2017, CDC data shows.

The CDC analyzed 2010-17 National HIV Surveillance System data for American deaths in individuals 13 years or older.

The agency found HIV death rates dropped from 9.1 percent in 2010 to 4.7 percent in 2017. When stratified by race/ethnicity, HIV death rates in 2017 were highest among persons of multiple races (7 percent) and Black/African American persons (5.6 percent), followed by white persons (3.9 percent) and Hispanic/Latino persons (3.9 percent). By region, the HIV-related death rate was highest in the South (6 percent) and lowest in the Northeast (3.2 percent).

Continued efforts in early HIV diagnosis, prompt treatment and maintaining access to high-quality care are necessary to continue such progress, the CDC concluded.

More articles on public health:

Pfizer to apply for emergency approval of vaccine today; COVID-19 cases up 26% in 1 week — 5 updates

Duke University's COVID-19 surveillance testing kept cases at bay, CDC finds

25 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 20

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.