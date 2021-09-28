HHS releases new emergency preparedness resources

Listen
The HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response released several new emergency preparedness resources for healthcare leaders, ranging from concerns and opportunities for healthcare leadership to relocation responses for Afghan, according to a Sept. 27 release from the American Hospital Association.
Collected by ASPR’s Technical Resources, Assistance Center and Information Exchange, the resources include:
- The Effect of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Incident Command System
- COVID-19: Concerns and Opportunities for Healthcare Leadership
- Innovations in COVID-19 Patient Surge Management
- The Work-Life Pandemic Puzzle: Putting the Pieces Back Together, but Better (speaker series recording)
- Poison Center Roles during the Pandemic (speaker series recording)
- Pharmaceutical Cache Resources (technical assistance [TA] response)
- Hospital Surge of Patients with Behavioral Health Challenges during COVID-19 (TA response)
- Afghan Relocation Response (TA response)