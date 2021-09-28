HHS releases new emergency preparedness resources

Cailey Gleeson 
The HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response released several new emergency preparedness resources for healthcare leaders, ranging from concerns and opportunities for healthcare leadership to relocation responses for Afghan, according to a Sept. 27 release from the American Hospital Association. 

Collected by ASPR’s Technical Resources, Assistance Center and Information Exchange, the resources include: 

 

