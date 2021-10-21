Health issues linked to climate change are increasing, report finds

An Oct. 20 report from The Lancet Countdown found human-induced climate change is negatively impacting human health in nearly every measurable way.

The report, co-published by the American Public Health Association, drew on the expertise of individuals across 43 academic and UN institutions.

Experts reported on 44 indicators organized into five domains: climate change impacts, exposures, and vulnerabilities; adaptation, planning, and resilience for health; mitigation actions and health co-benefits; economics and finance; and public and political engagement.

Three new indicators were added to the 2021 report: incorporating considerations of mental well-being by tracking the effect of heat on expressed online sentiment; capturing the influence of heat on safe physical activity; and tracking consumption-based greenhouse gas and fine particle matter emissions.

Four key findings: