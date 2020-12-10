Global study confirms men at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, death

Men and women have a nearly equivalent risk of COVID-19 infection, but men are about 40 percent more likely to die, according to a large study published in Nature Communications Dec. 9.

Researched observed a "sex bias" in the study of more than 3 million COVID-19 cases throughout the world. A total of 90 reports spanning 46 countries and 44 U.S. states were analyzed. While researchers found similar proportions of COVID-19 infections between men and women, male patients were nearly three times more likely to require intensive care and had a 1.39 odds ratio for death.

Previous studies have outlined immune response differences between men and women, indicating a stronger antiviral response and increased immunity toward viral antigens in women, the study said.

"Although further studies are needed, these data have implications for the clinical management of COVID-19 and highlight the importance of considering sex as a variable in fundamental and clinical research."

