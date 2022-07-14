Global hepatitis outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases: 4 updates

At least 1,010 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been identified among children in 35 countries, the World Health Organization said July 12.

Four updates:

1. The latest tally is up from 920 probable cases reported June 24.

2. Of the more than 1,000 children affected globally, 46 have needed liver transplants, and 22 died.

3. The U.S. has reported 338 probable hepatitis cases in 42 states and jurisdictions as of July 13, according to the CDC.

4. ​​Researchers are still investigating the cause of the illnesses. Two studies published July 13 in The New England Journal of Medicine offer circumstantial evidence that adenovirus 41 may be responsible — or a contributing factor — to the illnesses, according to The New York Times.