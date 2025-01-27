Funding for long-standing AIDS program at risk: 3 notes

Funding to the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief will halt Jan. 27, potentially interrupting the provision of antiviral medications for millions across the world, CBS News reported Jan. 26.

Here are three things to know:

1. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent an order to all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts instructing them to pause all funding for foreign assistance programs funded by or through the U.S. State Department and USAID. The funding will remain paused pending the outcome of a 90-day review.

2. It is unclear if local stockpiles of drugs can make up for the delivery shortfalls during the pause, CBS reported.

3. The PEPFAR program began under President George W. Bush's administration and is credited with saving millions of lives around the world. It provides billions in funding to organizations that fight HIV and currently provides 20 million people across 55 countries with treatment.