Flu-related ER visits high as CDC ends vaccination campaign: 5 notes

The CDC reported high levels of respiratory virus activity across the U.S., with flu-related emergency department visits remaining very high, according to the latest CDC data. COVID-19 visits were low and RSV-related visits were moderate.
Fourteen states reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Nine states reported "very high" activity: Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Hampshire.
Here are five more notes:
- Influenza test positivity was at 26.9% while COVID-19 test positivity remained stable at 4.5% and RSV positivity was at 6.6%.
- Wastewater surveillance showed high levels of influenza A viral activity, moderate levels of COVID-19 and low levels of RSV.
- The CDC predicted flu-related ER visits will stay high but may start declining, while COVID-19 visits are expected to remain low.
- The CDC discontinued its "Wild to Mild" flu vaccination campaign, which aimed to promote immunization by comparing flu severity to wild animals being tamed, NPR reported Feb. 20. This decision comes amid concerns on declining flu vaccination rates and the postponing of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting. The Trump administration did not respond to the news outlet's request for comment.
- The Infectious Diseases Society of America criticized the move to delay the meeting, stating in a news release shared with Becker's: "Postponing a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices delays vital discussions and needed decisions on a variety of vaccines by trusted and well-vetted experts. ACIP relies on a well-established, transparent and evidence-based process for evaluating the optimal use of vaccines that plays a critical role in strengthening public health."