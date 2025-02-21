Flu-related ER visits high as CDC ends vaccination campaign: 5 notes

The CDC reported high levels of respiratory virus activity across the U.S., with flu-related emergency department visits remaining very high, according to the latest CDC data. COVID-19 visits were low and RSV-related visits were moderate.

Fourteen states reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Nine states reported "very high" activity: Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Hampshire.

Here are five more notes: