Flu killed 24,000, sickened 39M this season

Influenza has caused an estimated 39 million illnesses, 410,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths this season, according to the agency's final FluView report of the 2019-20 season.

Six things to know:

1. Flu activity is now low across the U.S., although levels of influenza-like illness are still elevated, potentially due to COVID-19.

2. The CDC confirmed four additional pediatric flu deaths in the week ending April 4. This brings the total to 166 for the 2019-20 flu season.

3. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate rose to 10 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent. The CDC noted this increase is driven by a jump in pneumonia deaths, which may also be related to COVID-19.

4. Nineteen states experienced high flu-like illness activity, four states experienced moderate activity and 12 states had low activity. Fifteen reported minimal activity.

5. The overall flu hospitalization rate increased slightly to 68.2 per 100,000 population for the week ending April 4.

6. Flu activity was widespread in just 11 states, down from 22 states a week prior.

More articles on public health:

Weather temperature not linked to coronavirus spread, study finds

White House eases more provider regulations, considers cloth gowns: 4 COVID-19 updates

How COVID-19 death estimates stack up to past pandemics, leading causes of death

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.