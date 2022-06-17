Florida won't allocate resources to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids

Florida will not employ any state resources to support the anticipated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 16 press conference.

"There is not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID-19 jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns," Mr. DeSantis said, Politico reported. "That's not something that we think is appropriate, and so that's not where we are going to be utilizing our resources," citing what he called "abysmal" trial data on the vaccines in young children.

"Our Department of Health has been very clear, the risks outweigh the benefits and we recommend against it. That's not the same thing as banning it. People can access it if they want to," he said, The Hill reported.

The statements came a day after Florida's health department confirmed it had not preordered vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government, making it the only state not to request the doses. The FDA authorized the shots June 17 after its outside advisory panel voted 21-0 June 15 to recommend Pfizer's and Moderna's options for the youngest population. Pending CDC sign off, the shots could become available as soon as this weekend.

In March, Florida advised against COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children aged 5 and older, making it the first state to go against CDC guidance. The state's position was met with a stream of backlash from health experts, who reiterated the "widespread consensus" among health experts on the "life-saving benefits" of the vaccine.