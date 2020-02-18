FDA calls on public for help with vaping investigation

The FDA on Feb. 18 issued a public request for information to aid its investigation of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury.

The agency is seeking any information from consumers that is not available in scientific papers, such as how vaping products have been modified or what substances were added to the devices.

The FDA intends to use this information to help prevent future EVALI cases.

As of Feb. 4, the CDC has confirmed 2,758 hospitalized EVALI cases nationwide.

