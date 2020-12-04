Fauci holds first meeting with Biden transition team

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team received its first formal, hourlong briefing Dec. 3 from Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussing vaccine distribution and the state of the pandemic, reports CNN.

Dr. Fauci told CNN the meeting went well, adding that it is "the way transition should work."

Members of President-elect Biden's agency review team who met with Dr. Fauci included Jeffrey Zients, who is expected as the incoming coronavirus czar; David Kessler, MD, co-chair of the incoming COVID-19 advisory board; and Vivek Murthy, MD, former U.S. surgeon general and also co-chair of the incoming pandemic advisory board.

The meeting comes as the nation faces record COVID-19 deaths.

While Ron Klain, incoming White House chief of staff, had previously been in talks with Dr. Fauci, yesterday's meeting marked the Biden team's first official COVID-19 briefing from Dr. Fauci.

President-elect Biden also told CNN he asked Dr. Fauci to stay on as his chief medical adviser and to remain on the COVID-19 advisory board.

