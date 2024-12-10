EPA bans solvents linked to cancer, other diseases

The Environmental Protection Agency has banned two solvents, trichloroethylene and percoethylene, marking a victory for environmental and public health advocates, The New York Times reported Dec. 9.

The move targets chemicals used in products such as cleaners and dry-cleaning solutions that have been linked to cancer and other health issues.

TCE, found in spot removers and lubricants, is known to cause liver and kidney cancer, while Perc, used in dry cleaning, is linked to liver and brain cancers. The ban eliminates all consumer uses of TCE and limits Perc use to certain industrial applications with strict worker protections.

The rule, first proposed in 2023, comes amid concerns over the potential rollback of environmental regulations under the incoming Trump administration. Critics worry that the new administration could challenge these final rules using the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn regulations enacted in the final months of a president's term.

Industry groups, including the American Chemistry Council and the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute have voiced opposition, argue that the ban could have significant economic repercussions and negatively impact the dry cleaning industry.

Environmental advocates have welcomed the decision, noting that the ban provides hope for communities devastated by exposure to these chemicals.