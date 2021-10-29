Dr. Tedros running unopposed for 2nd term as WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, is the sole nominee for the World Health Organization's next director-general, according to an Oct. 29 statement.

Dr. Tedros is the incumbent director-general. A director-general can be reappointed once, making him eligible for a second five-year term.

The election process began in April when member states were asked to submit proposals for candidates. Twenty-eight member states responded by the deadline. The formal appointment is set to occur in May 2022, with the new term beginning Aug. 16, 2022.