Dr. Fauci bobblehead sales raise $100K for front-line providers

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is donating $100,000 collected from the sale of bobbleheads honoring Anthony Fauci, MD, to the American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The bobblehead museum unveiled the Dr. Fauci bobblehead April 1. Dr. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a key figure in the country's COVID-19 pandemic response. People from all 50 states and more than a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead.

The museum committed to donating $5 from every Dr. Fauci Bobblehead sold to support the association's challenge, a national initiative to secure millions of masks for the healthcare workers on the front-lines of the pandemic fight.

The museum will continue to donate $5 from every bobblehead sold to the masks initiative.

