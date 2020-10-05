'Don't be afraid of COVID,' Trump tweets, says he will leave hospital today

President Donald Trump tweeted Oct. 5 that he is planning to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since Oct. 3.

President Trump is set to leave the Bethesda, Md.-based hospital at 6:30 p.m. ET, he said in the tweet, adding that he is "feeling really good."

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" the rest of the tweet reads.

President Trump was prescribed the steroid dexamethasone as a treatment response to his blood oxygen levels dropping twice, said White House physician Sean Conley, DO, during an Oct. 4 news briefing. The steroid is recommended for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who need oxygen or are on ventilators. This treatment development has further stirred confusion about President Trump's condition, as his medical team said he was doing well and didn't require supplemental oxygen as of Oct. 4, according to Dr. Conley.

However, President Trump's medical team on Oct. 4 did acknowledge that his condition was more serious than described a day prior. After sidestepping reporters' questions about whether the president had needed supplemental oxygen Oct. 3, Dr. Conley said President Trump did receive oxygen at the White House Oct. 2.

