Daily COVID-19 vaccinations up 12% this week: 11 CDC stats to know

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.5 million as of March 18, an 12.1 percent increase from the previous week's average, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published March 19.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 53,200, a 3 percent decline from the previous week's average.

2. Overall, this average is down 78.7 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,389 on Jan. 11.

Variants

3. The CDC confirmed 5,567 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 50 states as of March 18.

4. In addition, 180 cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, have been detected in 26 states.

5. The CDC has also identified 48 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in 15 states.

Vaccinations

6. The U.S. had administered more than 115.7 million total vaccine doses as of March 18.

7. About 75.5 million people have received at least one dose — representing 22.7 percent of the U.S. population — and nearly 41 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 12.3 percent of the population.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 4,696, down 4.2 percent from the previous week's average.

9. This figure also marks a 71.6 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,540 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

10. The current seven-day death average is 1,025, down 30.6 percent from the previous week's average. The CDC noted some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts.

11. Overall, this figure has decreased 69.7 percent since Jan. 13.

