COVID-19 vaccinations up 30% in 1 week, deaths down 8%: 9 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell this week, while vaccination rates rose, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Oct. 8.

Nine numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 95,448, an 11.6 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

2. This marks the third consecutive week the national case average has declined.

Hospitalizations

3. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 is 7,440, a 13.2 percent drop from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. About 216.3 million people — 65.1 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 186.6 million people, or 56.2 percent of the population, have gotten both doses. About 6.4 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 948,921 as of Oct. 7, a 30.5 percent increase from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on projections for the week ending Oct. 2, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 1,431, down 8.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 6.1 percent, down 5.9 percent from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Sept. 24-30 was about 1.5 million, down 6 percent from the prior week's average.