COVID-19 tied to diabetes diagnosis and 8 other research findings

Here are nine COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 25:

Note: Findings are listed from most to least recent.

1. Researchers recently linked COVID-19 to increased likelihood of diabetes development and pregnancy complications.

2. Local and state public health officials faced widespread harassment in the pandemic's first year, according to a study published March 17 in the American Journal of Public Health.

3. A study published March 1 found some symptoms of long COVID-19 may be related to nerve damage, and another identified the proportion of patients who require new healthcare services upon discharge from being hospitalized for COVID-19.

4. Researchers believe they have documented the first instance of a human contracting COVID-19 from white-tailed deer in Ontario, Canada, according to findings published Feb. 25 in the preprint server BioRxiv.

5. Most (89.1 percent) adult COVID-19 patients who were eligible for but didn't receive extracorporeal membrane oxygenation owing to a lack of resources during the peak of the pandemic died in the hospital, even though they were young and had few underlying health issues, according to findings published Feb. 24 by the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

6. More than 140 million Americans — about 43 percent of the nation's population — have had COVID-19, according to CDC estimates cited by The Washington Post.

7. Data from the height of New York state's omicron surge suggests Pfizer's vaccine offers significantly less protection against infection in children ages 5 to 11 compared to older kids and adults.

8. A large market in Wuhan, China, where food and live animals were sold in late 2019, is likely the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of studies suggested.

9. Pandemic-related stress brought on by societal and lifestyle disruptions may lead to brain inflammation — even among those not infected with COVID-19, according to early findings from researchers at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University.