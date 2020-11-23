COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for all ages: 4 CDC updates

The percentage of U.S. deaths due to pneumonia, flu or COVID-19 has steadily increased through October, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report. The agency said it expects this mortality rate and COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise through mid- to late November.

Four updates:

1. Mortality: About 10.7 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Nov. 14. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold, which hovers at 6 percent.

2. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens was 11.9 percent in the week ending Nov. 14, up from 10.8 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased among all age groups and in nine of 10 HHS surveillance regions. This figure decreased in the Central region.

3. Outpatient activity: All 10 regions reported an increase in the percentage of outpatient visits for COVID-19-like symptoms in the week ending Nov. 14. Four regions — New Jersey/New York/Puerto Rico, Mid-Atlantic, South West/West Coast and Pacific Northwest — also saw a jump in visits for flu-like illness.

4. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 228.7 per 100,000 population in the week ending Nov. 14. This rate has increased among all age groups since mid-September. The hospitalization rate for adults 65 and over is also nearing peak figures seen this April, the CDC said.

