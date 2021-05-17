COVID-19 hospitalizations down 12.4% in US: 10 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average for new COVID-19 hospitalizations has been decreasing since April 19, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review, published May 14.

Ten statistics to know:

New hospital admissions

1. The current seven-day hospitalization average for May 5-11 is 4,049, a 12.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Reported cases

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 35,442, a 23.6 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

3. The seven-day case average is down 85.8 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 250,037 on Jan. 8.

Vaccinations

4. The U.S. had administered more than 266 million total vaccine doses as of May 13.

5. About 154.6 million people have received at least one dose — representing 46.6 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 119 million people have gotten both doses, about 35.8 percent of the population.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending May 8, the CDC estimates the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 accounts for 72.4 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

7. The U.K. variant accounted for 66 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of April 24.

Testing

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of April 30 to May 6 was 1.1 million, down 9.9 percent from the prior week's average.

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 3.4 percent, down 15 percent from the previous week.

Deaths

10. The current seven-day death average is 592, down 10.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

