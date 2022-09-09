COVID-19 cases fall for 7th week: 8 CDC findings

The CDC is reporting double-digit decreases in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations confirmed nationwide, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Sept. 9.

Eight findings:

Cases

1. As of Sept. 7, the nation's seven-day case average was 70,488, an 18.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average. This marks the seventh week of decline.

Community levels

2. As of Sept. 8, 17.2 percent of counties, districts or territories had high COVID-19 community levels, an 8.6 percentage point decrease from the week prior.

3. Another 43.1 percent had medium community levels, marking a 2.3 percentage point decrease from the week prior.

Hospitalizations

4. The seven-day hospitalization average for Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 was 4,620, a 10.5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Deaths

5. The current seven-day death average is 314, down 28.1 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

6. As of Sept. 7, about 263.1 million people — 79.2 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 224.4 million people, or 67.6 percent of the population, have received both doses.

7. About 109 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 50 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

8. Based on projections for the week ending Sept. 10, the CDC estimates the omicron subvariant BA.5 accounts for 87.5 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.4.6 accounts for 9.2 percent and BA.4 makes up 2.2 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.