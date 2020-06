County with the most COVID-19 cases in each state

Below are the counties in each state with the most COVID-19 cases, as well as the county's percentage of total state cases, as provided by the CDC.

Data was updated by the CDC at 5:30 a.m. EST June 16.

Alabama

Montgomery — 2,910 cases (11.1 percent of all state cases)

Alaska

Anchorage — 320 cases (48.2 percent of all state cases)

Arizona

Maricopa — 19,372 cases (52.8 percent of all state cases)

Arkansas

Washington — 1,925 cases (14.9 percent of all state cases)

California

Los Angeles — 73,791 cases (47.4 percent of all state cases)

Colorado

Denver — 6,376 cases (21.1 percent of all state cases)

Connecticut

Fairfield — 16,338 cases (36.1 percent of all state cases)

Delaware

Sussex — 4,416 cases (42.7 percent of all state cases)

Florida

Miami-Dade — 22,197 cases (28.7 percent of all state cases)

Georgia

Gwinnett — 5,361 cases (9.1 percent of all state cases)

Hawaii

Honolulu — 501 cases (68.1 percent of all state cases)

Idaho

Ada — 915 cases (26.4 percent of all state cases)

Illinois

Cook — 85,184 cases (64 percent of all state cases)

Indiana

Marion — 10,788 cases (26.7 percent of all state cases)

Iowa

Polk — 5,177 cases (21.5 percent of all state cases)

Kansas

Ford — 1,882 cases (16.4 percent of all state cases)

Kentucky

Jefferson — 3,363 cases (26.6 percent of all state cases)

Louisiana

Jefferson — 8,416 cases (17.8 percent of all state cases)

Maine

Cumberland — 1,445 cases (51.4 percent of all state cases)

Maryland

Prince George's — 17,400 cases (28.1 percent of all state cases)

Massachusetts

Middlesex — 23,227 cases (22 percent of all state cases)

Michigan

Wayne — 21,793 cases (33 percent of all state cases)

Minnesota

Hennepin — 10,281 cases (33.5 percent of all state cases)

Mississippi

Hinds — 1,308 cases (6.6 percent of all state cases)

Missouri

St. Louis — 5,363 cases (33.1 percent of all state cases)

Montana

Gallatin — 190 cases (30.7 percent of all state cases)

Nebraska

Douglas — 5,734 cases (34.4 percent of all state cases)

Nevada

Clark — 8,815 cases (78.2 percent of all state cases)

New Hampshire

Hillsborough — 2,963 cases (55.4 percent of all state cases)

New Jersey

Bergen — 18,848 cases (11.3 percent of all state cases)

New Mexico

McKinley — 2,936 cases (29.8 percent of all state cases)

New York

Queens — 63,932 cases (16.6 percent of all state cases)

North Carolina

Mecklenburg — 7,321 cases (16.2 percent of all state cases)

North Dakota

Cass — 2,058 cases (66.4 percent of all state cases)

Ohio

Franklin — 7,202 cases (17.3 percent of all state cases)

Oklahoma

Tulsa — 1,653 cases (19.6 percent of all state cases)

Oregon

Multnomah — 1,556 cases (26.7 percent of all state cases)

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia — 20,007 (25.3 percent of all state cases)

Rhode Island

Providence — 12,363 (76.8 percent of all state cases)

South Carolina

Greenville — 3,011 (15.5 percent of all state cases)

South Dakota

Minnehaha — 3,485 (58.8 percent of all state cases)

Tennessee

Shelby — 6,954 (22.7 percent of all state cases)

Texas

Harris — 16,778 (18.8 percent of all state cases)

Utah

Salt Lake — 7,309 (50.4 percent of all state cases)

Vermont

Chittenden — 570 (50.5 percent of all state cases)

Virginia

Fairfax — 13,092 (23.9 percent of all state cases)

Washington

King — 8,785 (33.6 percent of all state cases)

West Virginia

Berkeley — 387 (16.8 percent of all state cases)

Wisconsin

Milwaukee — 9,588 (41.8 percent of all state cases)

Wyoming

Fremont — 308 (28.5 percent of all state cases)

