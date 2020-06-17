Church linked to largest COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon

A church is the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Oregon sickening more than 200 people, making it the largest outbreak in the state, ABC News reports.

State officials said June 16 that 236 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and several of the cases can be traced to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Oregon's Union County.

The church held services in April and May, though the governor had issued executive orders to limit gatherings, The Observer reports. A wedding and a graduation ceremony with more than 100 people each also were held at the church.

Union County and state officials collaborated with the church to hold a clinic, and they tested 356 people over the weekend. About 66 percent tested positive, officials said.

The county reported fewer than 25 coronavirus cases before the outbreak, ABC News reports. Five people have been hospitalized, and none have died.

More articles on public health:

County with the most COVID-19 cases in each state

6 ways hospitals can prepare for another COVID-19 wave

Face mask policies prevented up to 450,000 COVID-19 cases, study suggests



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.