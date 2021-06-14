CDC urges COVID-19 vaccinations at discharge

The CDC is encouraging hospitals, emergency departments and emergency care facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccines to unvaccinated patients at discharge, reports AHA News.

The agency said jurisdictions should distribute part of their vaccine allocations to these facilities and may want to prioritize providers in counties with a higher social vulnerability index to help increase vaccine equity.

"After establishing efforts to vaccinate patients upon discharge in EDs, jurisdictions should encourage the enrolled hospitals to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts at discharge to all hospital departments," the CDC said.

Jurisdictions will not receive a separate allocation of vaccines for this effort and should use their existing inventory, the agency said.

To view the full fact sheet, which the CDC developed with the American Hospital Association, click here.