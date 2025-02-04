CDC restores some purged healthcare files

The CDC has begun restoring some of the files it had recently purged from its website, following some criticism from the medical community and the public, The New York Times reported Feb. 3.

The deletions were part of the agency's compliance with an executive order to remove content that promoted "gender ideology." Pages removed included health resources — such as guidelines on contraception, race and health disparities — and vaccine information statements. Additionally, a database containing HIV data was temporarily taken offline.

By Feb. 3, many of the removed pages had reappeared, partly in response to media coverage and concern from healthcare providers. However, some of the restored files are still difficult to access, with certain links broken or incomplete, according to the Times.

The purged content affected more than 8,000 pages across several federal websites. The directive also extended to the scientific community, instructing researchers to withdraw any pending publications mentioning terms such as "transgender," L.G.B.T." or "gender identity."