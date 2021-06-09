CDC lowers COVID-19 travel alert risks as vaccinations rise

The CDC updated its international travel guidance June 8, signaling that dozens of countries pose less of a COVID-19 risk, reports USA Today.

The guidance sorts 246 destinations into one of four tiers based on COVID-19 risk. In its latest update, the CDC lowered 62 countries — including Canada, Mexico, Italy and France — from a tier four "very high" risk designation to tier three.

The guidance also includes new travel recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. The CDC says people should ensure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to tier three countries, and unvaccinated people should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations.

The new guidance comes amid rising vaccination rates in the U.S. As of June 8, 51.7 percent of the U.S. population had received at least one vaccine dose, and 42.3 percent had been fully vaccinated.



To view the full guidance, click here.