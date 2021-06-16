CDC creates COVID-19 testing tool for providers

The CDC rolled out an interactive web tool to help clinicians and the public navigate COVID-19 testing options June 14, reports AHA News.

The COVID-19 Viral Testing Tool asks users a series of questions to determine when they should seek testing and what type of test they should get. It can also help interpret test results and guide next steps in care.

The tool coincides with CDC testing guidance, including updated recommendations on antigen testing, according to AHA News.

To learn more or access the tool, click here.