Catch up: 6 tweets summarizing situation at 2 Missouri hospitals this week

As some Missouri hospitals were inundated by a new COVID-19 surge, hospital leaders have taken to Twitter to update the public on the rapidly evolving situation.

Average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri have climbed 25 percent over the past two weeks, with an average of 16 daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to The New York Times.

Below are six tweets from regional leaders detailing the unfolding situation:

1. "New day, new record," Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Springfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital, tweeted July 4. The hospital "spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out. 47 patients on vents. A lot of those are COVID but not all," according to Mr. Frederick's tweet.

2. "If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone's death. Shut up," Steve Edwards, president and CEO of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth tweeted July 1. The tweet also said the hospital had four COVID-19 pediatric inpatients, with the patients ranging in age from just a few weeks old to 18 years.

3. "Call to arms respiratory therapists!" Mr. Edwards tweeted July 6. "If you are an RT and can come to our aid please call or text 417-269-5627. We would be so grateful." On July 7, Mr. Edwards said 14 respiratory therapists contacted the organization offering help.

4. "To serve our community we will protect our own," Mr. Frederick tweeted July 7 in regards to the newly announced systemwide vaccine mandate for current and future staff.

5. "Please help us win. Vaccinate," CoxHealth tweeted July 7. The hospital has said it will not require COVID-19 vaccination for staff at this time.

6. "I believe this rapid escalation in demand for respiratory support should be a lesson for all in healthcare who have not yet experienced the delta variant," Mr. Frederick tweeted July 8. The hospital has struggled to match staffing and supply with a sudden jump in ventilator demand amid a COVID-19 surge.