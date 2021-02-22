California will set aside 10% of COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, Newsom says

California will set aside 10 percent of first COVID-19 vaccine doses for educators, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Feb. 19 news conference.

Starting March 1, the state will set aside a baseline of 75,000 doses every week that will be available for educators and child care workers, Mr. Newsom said.

Currently, 35 of California's 58 counties "are prioritizing vaccinations for teachers and educators," Mr. Newsom said, adding, "We want to operationalize that as the standard for all 58 counties in the state."

Statewide, 6.9 million COVID-19 doses have been administered as of Feb. 19, according to the governor.

"The only constraint to substantially increasing our administration of doses is the constraint on manufactured supply," Mr. Newsom said.

More articles on public health:

Income, education disparities seen in healthcare worker vaccination rates

Hospitalizations fall for 40 consecutive days; masks may be needed in 2022, Fauci says — 6 COVID-19 updates

States ranked by COVID-19 test positivity rates: Feb. 22

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.