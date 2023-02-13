Bivalent booster shows higher protection in new study

Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots have now been directly proven to provide higher levels of protection, according to new information released by the CDC.

The news comes on the heels of a recent decision from the FDA recommending a possible annual, bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Monovalent vaccines, the CDC's report found, have shown "waning protection … against hospitalization."

Researchers examined the immunity of bivalent vaccine recipients in different regions across the U.S. and were able to observe that bivalent recipients had "slightly higher protection against infection and significantly higher protection against death" than those who had received monovalent vaccinations.