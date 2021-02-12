All 50 states report minimal flu activity for 2nd week in row: 6 CDC FluView takeaways

Ten known flu hospitalizations were reported for the week ending Feb. 6, according to the CDC's FluView report published Feb. 12.

Six updates:

1. At least 165 known flu hospitalizations have occurred since Oct. 1, 2020, according to FluSurv-NET sites. This equals a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.6 per 100,000 people, which is lower than average.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1.1 percent for the week ending Feb. 6. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Jan. 30. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 25 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

5. All states and Washington, D.C., reported minimal flu activity for the week ending Feb. 6.

6. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the flu at clinical laboratories was 0.1 percent for the week ending Feb. 6.

