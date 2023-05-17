All 4 survivors of Atlanta hospital shooting released from hospital

All four women who were injured in a May 2 shooting at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown in Atlanta have all been discharged from the hospital, according to a May 16 report from ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Three of the four patients were initially in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital where they received care. The victims of the shooting, including one who was killed at the scene, were all women between the ages of 25 and 71.

The four survivors of the attack are Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger. The woman who died on scene was CDC employee Amy St. Pierre.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested May 2 after an hours-long manhunt.