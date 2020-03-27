91% of Americans report staying home as much as possible: 5 survey findings

A majority of Americans are following recommended social distancing practices as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S., according to a poll from The Washington Post and ABC News.

The poll includes responses from a national random sample of 1,003 adults surveyed via phone between March 22 and March 25.

Five survey findings:

1. Ninety-three percent of respondents said they were maintaining a safe distance from others.

2. Ninety-one percent reported staying at home as much as possible.

3. Eighty-two percent of respondents said they were washing their hands more often than usual.

4. Sixty-nine percent of respondents were somewhat or very worried about them or their loved ones contracting COVID-19.

5. Ninety-two percent said they thought an economic recession was somewhat or very likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the full survey, click here.

