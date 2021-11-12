90% of flu cases among kids, young adults; New Mexico sees high activity — 7 FluView takeaways

New Mexico was reporting high flu activity for the week ending Nov. 6, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Nov. 12.

The high flu activity may play a part in rising hospitalization levels in New Mexico. Multiple hospitals across the state have activated crisis standards of care plans as they face challenges managing patient needs amid another COVID-19 surge.

Six other updates:

1. Rhode Island reported moderate flu activity for the week ending Nov. 6, while 10 states reported low flu activity and the remaining states reported minimal flu activity. Washington, D.C., reported insufficient data.

2. More than 90 percent of flu cases are among children and young adults ages 5-24.

3. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 2.1 percent for the week ending Nov. 6, up 0.2 percent from the week before, but still below the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

4. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported for the 2021-22 flu season as of Nov. 6.

5. Nationwide, 0.1 percent of long-term care facilities reported more than one flu-positive test among residents for the week ending Nov. 6.

6. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 14.1 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 6 percent. Among the 2,230 deaths reported for the week, 1,551 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.