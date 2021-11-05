2 states see moderate flu activity: 6 CDC FluView takeaways

Washington, D.C., and New Mexico were reporting moderate flu activity for the week ending Oct. 30, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Nov. 5.

Five other updates:

1. Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada and Connecticut reported low flu activity for the week ending Oct. 30. The remaining states reported minimal flu activity.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1.9 percent for the week ending Oct. 30, up 0.1 percent from the week before, but still below the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

3. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported for the 2021-22 flu season as of Oct. 30.

4. Nationwide, 0.2 percent of long-term care facilities reported more than one flu-positive test among residents for the week ending Oct. 30.

5. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 15.6 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 6 percent. Among the 3,086 deaths reported for the week, 2,224 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.