87% of global physicians feel there is a lack of long COVID-19 treatment guidelines 

Eighty-seven percent of global physicians feel there is a lack of guidelines to treat patients with long COVID-19, a survey published Oct. 11 from Sermo found.
Researchers surveyed more than 1,100 global physicians online between Sept. 22 and Sept. 26.
Three key findings:
- Eighty-six percent of respondents felt there is a lack of clinical guidance on how to diagnose long COVID-19.
- Sixty-two percent of respondents reported seeing an uptick in patients with long COVID-19 symptoms.
- Seventy-seven percent of respondents reported an observed increase in mental health issues with patients dealing with long COVID-19.