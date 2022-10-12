87% of global physicians feel there is a lack of long COVID-19 treatment guidelines 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) -

Eighty-seven percent of global physicians feel there is a lack of guidelines to treat patients with long COVID-19, a survey published Oct. 11 from Sermo found. 

Researchers surveyed more than 1,100 global physicians online between Sept. 22 and Sept. 26. 

Three key findings: 

  • Eighty-six percent of respondents felt there is a lack of clinical guidance on how to diagnose long COVID-19.

  • Sixty-two percent of respondents reported seeing an uptick in patients with long COVID-19 symptoms.

  • Seventy-seven percent of respondents reported an observed increase in mental health issues with patients dealing with long COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles