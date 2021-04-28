5 indoor activities deemed safe for vaccinated Americans

Fully vaccinated Americans are safe to return to several indoor activities while wearing a mask, though the CDC has still deemed the activities unsafe for mask-wearing individuals who are not vaccinated. 

Per the CDC, vaccinated individuals can safely do the following activities with a mask on, while it is unsafe for unvaccinated individuals to do the following, even with a mask on: 

  • Go to an indoor movie theater
  • Attend a full-capacity worship service
  • Sing in an indoor chorus
  • Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar 
  • Participate in an indoor, high-intensity workout class  
 

