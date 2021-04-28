5 indoor activities deemed safe for vaccinated Americans

Fully vaccinated Americans are safe to return to several indoor activities while wearing a mask, though the CDC has still deemed the activities unsafe for mask-wearing individuals who are not vaccinated.

Per the CDC, vaccinated individuals can safely do the following activities with a mask on, while it is unsafe for unvaccinated individuals to do the following, even with a mask on:

Go to an indoor movie theater

Attend a full-capacity worship service

Sing in an indoor chorus

Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar

Participate in an indoor, high-intensity workout class

