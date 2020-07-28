46% of Americans know someone with COVID-19: 5 survey findings

Nearly half of all Americans know someone who's contracted COVID-19, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos survey.

The survey includes responses from 1,076 U.S. adults collected July 24-27.

Five survey findings:

1. Forty-six percent of Americans said they know someone who's tested positive for COVID-19, up from 4 percent for the week ending March 16 in a past Axios-Ipsos survey.

2. Overall, 18 percent of Americans said they know someone who's died from the virus. This figure jumped to 31 percent for Black Americans and 28 percent for Hispanic Americans.

3. Three-fourths of Americans said other peoples' behavior is fueling the pandemic. However, of the nearly half of respondents who saw friends or family last week, only 20 percent reported wearing a mask at all times and staying 6 feet away.

4. Seventy-eight percent of respondents said they are at least somewhat concerned about getting sick from COVID-19, up from 69 percent in early June.

5. Half of respondents reported wearing a mask "at all times" when leaving home.

For more survey findings, click here.

More articles on public health:

21 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: July 28

State agency tells Florida hospitals to exclude COVID-19 patients with other conditions from case count

COVID-19 deaths rise for first time since April: 4 CDC updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.