4 regions see jump in positive COVID-19 tests: 4 CDC updates

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rose slightly in four U.S. regions during the week ending May 30, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 fell. However, the percentage of positive tests rose in the Southeast, the Pacific Northwest, the Southeast and South Central region. The number of positive test results among children continued to increase or remain stable, while other age groups saw a consistent decline in positive results.

2. Mortality: About 8.4 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending May 30, down from 13.7 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the sixth week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 82 hospitalizations per 100,000 population. This rate surpasses peak hospitalization rates seen over each of the past five flu seasons.

4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 continued to drop in the week ending May 30. Nationwide, levels of flu-like illness have been below baseline for seven consecutive weeks.

