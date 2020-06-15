4 regions driving jump in positive COVID-19 tests, CDC says

Four U.S. regions contributed to a national increase in positive COVID-19 tests in the week ending June 6, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 increased slightly compared to the week prior. The increase was largely driven by a rising number of cases in the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest, the Southeast and South Central region.

2. Mortality: About 7.3 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending June 6, down from 12.4 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the seventh week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 89.3 hospitalizations per 100,000 population.

4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 continued to drop in the week ending June 6. Nationwide, levels of flu-like illness have been below baseline for seven consecutive weeks.

To view the full report, click here.

