3rd possible monkeypox case reported in US: Biden administration response

Florida health officials on May 22 said they are investigating a potential monkeypox case, which could make it the third in the nation, ABC News reported May 22.

Massachusetts officials reported the first case in the nation May 18 while officials in New York said they were investigating a potential case May 20.

Here is how the Biden administration has responded to the reported cases:

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.

Ashish Jha, MD. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator: "I feel like this is a virus we understand; we have vaccines against it, we have treatments against it and it's spread very differently than SARS-CoV-2," Dr. Jha told ABC. "It's not as contagious as Covid. So I am confident we're going to be able to keep our arms around it. But we'll track it very closely and use the tools we have to make sure we can continue to prevent further spread and take care of the people who get infected."



President Joe Biden: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread, it would be consequential," President Biden said while in South Korea. In another news conference, in regards to imposing quarantines for the virus, he said, "I just don’t think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19, and the smallpox vaccine works for it."