31 states where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling

As the country moves toward reopening and lifting restrictions to curb the spread of new coronavirus cases, there are 16 states where new cases are rising and 15 states where they are falling, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure as of June 4.

Note: States are listed alphabetically.

States where new cases are rising

● Alabama

● Alaska

● Arkansas

● Arizona

● California

● Florida

● Idaho

● Mississippi

● Missouri

● Montana

● North Carolina

● South Carolina

● Tennessee

● Texas

● Utah

● Washington

States where new cases are falling



● Connecticut

● Delaware

● Illinois

● Iowa

● Kansas

● Michigan

● Minnesota

● New Jersey

● New York

● North Dakota

● Oklahoma

● Pennsylvania

● Rhode Island

● Washington, D.C.

● Wyoming

