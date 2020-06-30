25 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: June 30

Nevada and Florida have the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate, while Washington, D.C., and Connecticut have the lowest, according to rt.live.

Rt.live is a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading. Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

These rates were captured June 30; the most recent update made to the Rt.live site was June 29.

Editor's note: This list contains ties.

13 states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. Nevada — 1.61

2. Florida — 1.39

3. Oklahoma — 1.38

4. Wyoming — 1.37

5. Montana — 1.36

6. Idaho — 1.34

7. Hawaii — 1.29

8. Wisconsin — 1.27

9. Texas — 1.24

10. New Mexico 1.21

11. Arizona — 1.19

Michigan — 1.19

West Virginia — 1.19

12 areas with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Washington, D.C. — 0.74

2. Connecticut — 0.79

3. Massachusetts — 0.82

4. Virginia — 0.87

5. Rhode Island — 0.88

New Jersey — 0.88

6. Maryland — 0.91

Illinois — 0.91

7. North Dakota — 0.92

8. New Hampshire — 0.93

9. Nebraska — 0.94

10. Indiana — 0.96

